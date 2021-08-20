Dayton man dead, another suffers non-life-threatening injuries in double shooting

Aug. 20—A man who died following a shooting Thursday night that injured another man on West Third Street in Dayton has been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the fatal victim as Jonaven Reddick, 26, of Dayton. His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

"The initial indication is that the two victims in this incident were fired on and struck by suspect(s) in a separate vehicle," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said.

Medics were called to the business after officers reported the shooting at 10:11 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Police were working the scene of a crash at West Third and Antioch streets when they were approached by an unrelated vehicle with two occupants suffering from gunshot wounds, said Hall.

"Medics were requested and the individuals were transported to the an area hospital," he said. "Regrettably one of the occupants died as a result of his wounds and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries."

Officers located the scene in the 4100 block of West Third Street and homicide detectives responded to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP. Callers to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest.