Dayton man dead, others injured after Kettering gas station shooting

Parker Perry, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 28—A Dayton man is dead and others are injured after a shooting at a gas station in Kettering Saturday night.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office identified the deceased victim as Anthony Gray, 21, of Dayton.

Kettering dispatch confirmed that a shooting took place at the BP gas station near Wilmington Pike.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is being investigated by Kettering police.

Suspect information was not available at this time.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to Kettering Police and has requested records in connection to the shooting and will update this story when more information becomes available.

