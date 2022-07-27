Dayton man faces life sentence for murder of 2-month-old son

Jul. 26—A Dayton man pleaded guilty in connection to the death of his 2-month-old son and will be sentenced next month in a Montgomery County courtroom.

William Clouse, 41, pleaded guilty to murder (proximate result of committing endangering children — abuse — serious physical harm). Court records say he will be sentenced to a mandatory term of 15 years to life in prison.

He will be sentenced by Montgomery County Judge Richard Skelton on Aug. 25.

His son, Gabriel Clouse, died Feb. 5, 2020, at Dayton Children's Hospital. Police and medics were dispatched Feb. 2, 2020, to a home on the 800 block of Wyoming Street in Dayton for a call about an infant not breathing.

"The victim, 2-month-old Gabriel Clouse, was transported to Dayton Children's Hospital," according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. "The infant died three days later, on Feb. 5. An autopsy revealed the infant suffered from a skull fracture and brain hemorrhages. The defendant was alone with the infant when these injuries occurred."

In a 911 call that prompted the police response, a man identified in records as William Clouse told dispatchers that his baby needed help.

"He got some milk in his lungs or something. I don't know, he's not breathing," the man said.

The dispatcher talked the man through CPR, and the baby began making noises, according to the call, and the man said milk started to come out the baby's nose. Authorities arrived at the home soon after.

Defense attorney Michael Brush declined comment Tuesday.

Clouse previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the case. According to a plea document, charges of endangering children, involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide were dismissed.