Dayton man facing criminal charges for rape, extortion of minor

A Dayton man will face several criminal charges after he was accused of threatening to extort a teenager and later sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors.

Kendall De’Sean Jones, 21, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Monday for two counts of rape of a victim under 13 years of age, four counts of extortion, one count of gross sexual imposition of a victim under 13 years of age, one count of pandering sexually oriented material or performance and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Dayton Police Department investigation revealed the Jones had been threatening to share nude photos of the victim, now 15, on social media if she did not perform sex acts with the defendant, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The conduct began in 2019 when the minor was 12-years-old and lasted into 2020.

“This case is an example of why children, or anyone for that matter, should never post, share or send compromising photos of themselves on the internet. The defendant forced a minor child to have sex with him or he would post nude images of her online. Thankfully, the victim reported the defendant’s actions and he will no longer be able to sexually abuse her or anyone else,” said Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

Jones is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.



