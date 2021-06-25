Dayton man facing murder charges in shooting earlier this week

Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jun. 25—A 45-year-old man is facing charges in deadly shooting that took place in Dayton earlier this week.

Donnie Tunstall, of Dayton, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.

Tunstall is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Daniel Burch.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dayton police responded to the 500 block of Salem Avenue after residents alerted officers that they saw a man accost another man with a handgun.

"The citizens relayed that the armed individual took the unarmed person he was confronting into the alley east of Lexington Avenue and that several shots were heard," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said Wednesday evening. "Dayton police officers responded quickly to the scene and were able to locate an adult male suspect who ran from officers, dropping a handgun as he fled."

After a brief foot chase, officers were able to detain Tunstall, according to court records.

Burch was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a vacant property, Hall said. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of injuries.

Multiple people called 911 regarding the shooting and reported hearing 10 to 12 rounds fired.

One caller said a man exited a blue pickup truck and went over to another man in the parking lot of the BP gas station and said "let's go," according to dispatch records.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: How is technology aiding Miami rescuers' search?

    Search teams have been using drones, sonar, highly sensitive microphones and a range of other new and established technologies to help search for people in the oceanside condominium building near Miami that collapsed into a smoldering pile of rubble. WHAT TECHNOLOGIES HAVE PROVEN USEFUL IN SUCH COLLAPSES? The most common, time-tested technologies used to try to locate survivors in rubble are acoustic detection and sniffer dogs.

  • Weapon being tested to see if it was used to kill Texas boy

    Investigators have recovered a weapon that may have been used to kill a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was allegedly kept in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel. The weapon was being tested to see if it was the one used to kill Samuel Olson, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, told reporters Thursday. “We’re not going to stop until we get justice for little Samuel,” said Beall, who declined to say what type of weapon was found or used to kill the boy.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs, which include Bondi Beach, will go into a one-week lockdown from midnight Friday as authorities struggle to contain a spike in the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus in the city. The Australian Medical Association said the move was not enough and called for a complete lockdown of the country's biggest city. People who live or have worked in the four local government council areas in Sydney in the last two weeks have been ordered to stay at home except for urgent reasons, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

  • Senior Japanese lawmaker accuses Toshiba activists of short-termism

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A senior member of Japan's ruling party on Thursday accused activist investors in Toshiba Corp of focusing only on short-term profits and called for better monitoring of such investors to protect economic security. Once a crown jewel of corporate Japan, Toshiba has been battered by accounting scandals stretching back to 2015 and massive writedowns for its U.S. nuclear business as well as the sale of its semiconductor unit, leaving it a shadow of its former self. The comments from Akira Amari, a former economy minister and an influential lawmaker in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, are some of the sharpest yet after an investigation commissioned by Toshiba shareholders revealed this month that Toshiba's management colluded with the government to put pressure on foreign activist investors to support the management.

  • How effective are body-worn cameras in curbing police violence?

    CBS News' Jeff Pegues spoke to officers about body cameras, and whether they think the recordings improve policing.

  • Knife attack in German city leaves 3 dead, suspect arrested

    A man armed with a long knife killed three people and injured several others, some seriously, in the southern city of Wuerzburg Friday before being shot by police and arrested, German authorities said. Police identified the suspect as a 24-year-old Somali man living in Wuerzburg. Videos posted on social media showed pedestrians surrounding the attacker and holding him at bay with chairs and sticks.

  • Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing for George Floyd's murder

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin appeared in court on Friday to be sentenced for murdering George Floyd in May 2020 after a trial that was widely seen as a watershed moment in the history of U.S. policing. A jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty on April 20 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-race-georgefloyd-idCAKBN2C716I of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors asked several members of Floyd's family to address Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill as the hearing got underway.

  • Man seen sexually assaulting child behind dumpster near NC mall, police say

    The suspect claims he’s had a 40-year affiliation with Boy Scouts of America, according to police.

  • Podcast: U.S.-Canada border closure over COVID-19 leaves town stuck

    COVID-19 leaves Point Roberts, Wash., residents stranded between U.S. and Canada.

  • Roger Goodell: Bears looking to the long term with Soldier Field alternative

    The prospect of the Bears leaving Soldier Field has become a topic of conversation over the last couple of weeks. The team has made a bid to purchase a racetrack property in suburban Arlington Heights and local officials have approved the use of the Arlington Park site for a football stadium. The team has also [more]

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wants an invite to next year’s Tight End University summit

    The #Chiefs' quarterback knows a thing or two about throwing to the best tight end in football.

  • Floyd's 7-year-old daughter heard at Chauvin's sentencing

    George Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter says she wishes she could tell her late father that “I miss you and I love you.” Gianna Floyd’s video interview was played in court Friday during the sentencing hearing f or former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Gianna Floyd said in the victim impact statement that she believed her dad was still with her in spirit and that she wants to know how he got hurt.

  • Trudeau says Pope should apologize on Canadian soil for church's role in residential schools

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday he has asked the pope to come to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church's role running residential schools for indigenous children, after nearly 1,000 bodies were found in two mass graves. "I have spoken personally directly with His Holiness Pope Francis to press upon him how important it is not just that he makes an apology but that he makes an apology to indigenous Canadians on Canadian soil," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. "I know that the Catholic church leadership is looking and very actively engaged in what next steps can be taken."

  • AG Paxton: Supreme Court rulings impact Texans, some for better, some for worse

    The U.S. Supreme Court has handed down several rulings that impact Texans, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Wednesday. They include Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, California v. Texas, Sanchez v. Mayorkas, and NCAA v. Alston.

  • Durham man arrested for Chapel Hill road rage shooting

    The victim told police the incident started when he argued with the suspects after one driver was cut off.

  • Boston Terrier vs. French Bulldog: If You Must Choose Only One, Here's What to Know

    With animated personalities, precious squished-up faces, and velvety radar ears, both breeds know how to make a statement. But which one is the best dog for you?

  • Britney Spears tells Los Angeles court she wants to remove her IUD and have a baby, but her conservatorship won't let her

    Spears gave groundbreaking testimony in her conservatorship case Wednesday, railing against the control she says her father has over her life.

  • If Cops Are the Bad Guys Now, Biden’s in Big Trouble

    Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty“This is not a time to turn our backs on law enforcement or our communities,” Joe Biden said in a speech on Wednesday, during which he announced that states and local jurisdictions could divert leftover COVID-19 funds from the American Rescue Plan to enforce gun laws and hire “more police officers.”It was just one line in a speech that mostly focused on guns, but with violent crime on the rise, Biden is keenly aware that the Democratic Party must shed the “defund the

  • Lord Ashcroft’s Daughter-in-Law Breaks Silence on Shooting of Belize Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Linkedin/FacebookThe British billionaire’s daughter-in-law who killed a top police officer in Belize is breaking her silence to tell the story of how she accidentally shot him—and how she is now locked in a battle to see her own children.“I feel like I’m living in a movie and I don’t know what the endgame is,” Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Lord Michael Ashcroft, told the Daily Mail in her first interview since her arrest.Hartin is charged with mans

  • Mom of biracial teen seen on video being shocked with Taser by state trooper plans to sue

    The mother of a biracial teen seen on video being shocked with a Taser by Florida trooper in his girlfriend's backyard plans to sue.