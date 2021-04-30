Dayton man who fled after trial to spend more than a decade in prison for carjacking

Apr. 29—A Dayton man who spent more than four months on the run after fleeing following his trial was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for carjacking.

A. Philip Thomas Christian Daugherty, 26, was sentenced 12-and-a-half years in prison, or 150 months, for using a gun during a crime of violence, carjacking and conspiring to commit carjacking, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio.

Daugherty, also known as "Fetty Too Federal", pleaded guilty to the carjacking charges and was found guilty during a bench trial with U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose on the firearm charge.

After his bond was revoked during his final bench trial session on June 17, Daugherty fled.

He was on the run for more than four months and was arrested in October in Columbus by a U.S. Marshals taskforce, according to the DOJ.

Daugherty is one of four people charged in a carjacking in Dayton that took place on July 6, 2018.