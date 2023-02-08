Dayton man formally charged, accused of shooting man in Oregon District food truck line

A man accused of shooting another man outside a food truck in the Oregon District has been formally charged.

During the early morning hours of Jan. 14, a number of people were in line for a food truck in the Oregon District in Dayton.

Tyshaun Wilson, 31, is said to have cut in line and an argument occurred, prosecutors said.

Wilson allegedly left only to return to the scene moments later with a gun and fired multiple rounds at those in line, hitting one person in the leg.

Wilson was arrested on Jan. 30.

Wednesday a Montgomery County grand jury formally charged Wilson with two counts of felonious assault.

He is being held at Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond and is set to be arraigned on Feb. 14.



















