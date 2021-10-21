Dayton man found guilty in 2018 shooting death, high-speed pursuits

Oct. 21—A 29-year-old Dayton man was found guilty of murder and other charges Wednesday for a deadly shooting that happened three years ago in Dayton.

Jamariyo Lamar Drane was convicted by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof in the Oct. 23, 2018, death of 21-year-old Calvin C. Tribble on Wentworth Avenue in Dayton.

"The verdict was guilty as charged on all counts and specifications," said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman.

Drane, who waived his right to a jury trial, will be sentenced Nov. 3.

A Dayton police officer on patrol on Gettysburg Avenue Oct. 23, 2018, saw two vehicles speeding and then heard multiple gunshots. When the officer reached the first car, two occupants said another passenger had been shot by someone in the other vehicle, the county prosecutor's office stated in a prior release.

Police spotted the other car on Gettysburg Avenue, and a pursuit went through multiple jurisdictions, including Dayton, Moraine and West Carrollton. It ended when the car was found abandoned on Kennywood Lane in West Carrollton.

The next day, officers were involved in a second pursuit that ended in Drane's arrest, prosecutor's said.

Drane was indicted in November 2018 for two counts of murder; four counts of felonious assault; three counts of discharge of a firearm upon or near a public highway; one count of having a weapon under disability for a prior offense of violence; and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

The murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability counts all include the following firearm specifications: — 3-year firearm specification for using a firearm; — 54-month firearm specification because the defendant was previously convicted of a firearm specification; — 5-year-firearm specification for discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle; — 90-month firearm specification for discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle after having been convicted of a firearm specification.

The counts of discharge of a firearm upon or near a public highway also include 3-year and 54-month firearm specifications, the prosecutor's office previously said.