Dayton man found guilty in deadly shooting of 17-year-old

Apr. 8—A jury found a Dayton man guilty in the shooting death of a 17-year-old last January.

Shaquonne C. McCurty, 25, was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He was found not guilty of one count of felonious assault.

Earlier this week McCurty waived his right to a trial by jury on two counts of having a weapon while under disability, according to court documents. He will instead be tried by a judge during a bench trial on the two charges.

It is not clear when the bench trial or sentencing will take place.

On Jan. 17, 2021, police responded to the 4500 block of Germantown Pike after a woman reported her son had been shot.

The woman told a 911 dispatcher her son wasn't breathing and that he was shot in his head, according to dispatch records.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the teen as 17-year-old Jadorian Glass.

Glass and McCurty were involved in an ongoing dispute in the months prior to the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.