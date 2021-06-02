Dayton man found guilty of murder in May 2020 shooting

Jun. 2—A Dayton man was found guilty of murder in a May 2020 shooting death in Dayton.

Anthony Eugene Gause, 32, will be sentenced June 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court following his conviction last week for two counts of murder and felonious assault, all with three-year firearms specifications, plus single counts of tampering with evidence and discharge of a weapon on or near prohibited premises.

Gause was accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Jayven Torren Kilgore following an argument on May 29, 2020, in the 900 block of Manhattan Avenue in Dayton. Kilgore reportedly ran after the argument moved outside the home but Gause and two other men were able to catch up to him, according to court records.

During the argument, Gause struck Kilgore in the face with a handgun. Then Kilgore was able to get away from the men, but as he was running Gause told detectives that he fired at least two rounds, records stated.

Police said Kilgore was shot once.

Gause's trial was postponed from February to May after defense counsel began showing signs of COVID-19.