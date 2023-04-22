Dayton man found guilty of shooting, killing 21-year-old

A Dayton man was found guilty Friday evening of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man back in 2020.

Allante Holland, 27 at the time of the murder, was convicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and one count of having weapons under a disability, according to court records.

Holland was tried in court for the murder of Trevone Turner back on July 17, 2020.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Fer Don Road in Harrison Township on reports of multiple gunshots, a spokesperson for the department stated.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Turner who had been shot in the back of the head, prompting medics to respond. The victim was transported to a local hospital for further treatment where he succumbed to his injuries two days later and died.

A homicide investigation pointed to Holland as the primary suspect.

During the night of the murder, both Holland and Turner were part of a group that fired multiple rounds at a Fer Don Road residence. Investigators found more than 20 shell casings near the area, the spokesperson said. How one of the bullets hit Turner was not released following the initial investigation.

There were no other reported injuries from the shooting.

Holland remained in Montgomery County Jail after the guilty verdict.

His sentencing was yet to be announced.