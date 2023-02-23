Dayton man found guilty of shooting, killing woman in 2021

A Montgomery County judge has announced the verdict in murder trial involving the death of a Dayton woman from 2021.

Terrance Butler, 34, was found guilty of murder, felonious assault and several counts of weapons charges Thursday morning for the 2021 shooting death of 24-year-old Mizette Printup, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting happened in June 2021 when Butler and another man got into a fight. After the fight ended, the other man got into a vehicle in an attempt to leave. Prosecutors said two women, including Printup, were running alongside the vehicle to get inside.

Butler then got a gun and fired 10 shots at the vehicle and the women running. Printup was hit by the gunfire and died from her injuries five days later, News Center 7 previously reported.

Butler is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21.