Dayton man found guilty of shooting that led to hours-long SWAT standoff

A Dayton man has been convicted of charges connected to a deadly shooting earlier this year.

Johnny Trigg, Jr., 44, was found guilty Tuesday on two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. His trial had started Oct. 13.

Trigg was convicted of shooting and killing Myquan Taylor, 29, of Dayton on May 18.

Police were called out to the 1700 block of W. Steward Street on reports of a shooting.

During the police investigation, homicide detectives acquired leads that led officers to an apartment on West Stewart Street where Trigg was believed to be inside.

Officers attempted to make contact with people inside the unit, but didn’t receive a response and later called for Dayton SWAT and the department’s Hostage Negotiation Team. After more than six hours, it was determined that Trigg was not in the apartment. He was later arrested on May 25 on Redwood Avenue.

Trigg remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.