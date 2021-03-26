Dayton man gets 45 years for attempted murder in Miami Twp. hotel shooting, robbery

Mar. 26—A Dayton man was sentenced on Thursday to spend at least the next 45 years in prison after he was convicted of shooting a man in the head during a 2019 robbery outside a Miami Twp. hotel.

Jesse Lamar Shepherd Sr., 29, was convicted March 3 by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury of two counts of attempted aggravated murder; one count of attempted murder; three counts of aggravated robbery; two counts of felonious assault; and one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Police were called Dec. 18, 2019, to a hotel near the Dayton Mall for a report of a man shot in the head, which led to a pursuit of a pickup truck and then a crash at Nicholas and Dryden roads in Moraine.

Shepherd, later identified by police as a person of interest in the shooting, reported the pickup truck missing about six minutes after the chase ended, according to police.

He was indicted in January 2020, and was arrested without incident Feb. 18, 2020, at a Lakeside Drive home in Dayton.