Dayton man gets 9 years in prison for drugged driving crash that killed Brookville woman

Mar. 25—A 32-year-old Dayton man was sentenced Wednesday to the minimum nine years in prison in connection to a 2019 crash that injured a Brookville woman who later died of her injuries.

Joshua Owen Sams was found guilty March 11 of aggravated vehicular assault and possession of drugs in the March 31, 2019, head-on crash in Perry Twp. that happened when he was driving while "under the influence of drugs," Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in a release.

Sams was headed west on Westbrook Road in a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Am, which was swerving and crossed the centerline several times before it crossed the line near the Wellbaum Road intersection and struck a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla head-on, court documents and a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office crash report stated.

The driver of the other car, Virginia Jean Steinhauser, was critically injured and died Feb. 14, 2020, at age 66 as a result of complications from the injuries she suffered in the crash, according to the prosecutor's office.

Sams was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of nine years in prison and his license was suspended for 10 years.

"This defendant was driving even though his license was under multiple suspensions and he was under the influence of drugs. He crashed head-on into the victim's vehicle, causing her to suffer from serious injuries and ultimately her death."