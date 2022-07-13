Dayton man gets over two dozen new charges in child sex case

Jul. 13—A grand jury has approved over two dozen new charges for a Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting a girl and taking nude photos of her in 2018.

Larry Nalls, 66, was indicted in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on 27 additional counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

He was previously indicted in 2020 on 18 counts of the same charge and one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, gross sexual imposition, having weapons under disability and misdemeanor sexual imposition.

The new indictment brings the total number of charges to 50.

The new charges still involve the same victim, who is now 17 years old, and were based on images located during an examination of Nalls' phone, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

In November 2018, the girl, who was 13 at the time, told authorities Nalls had taken numerous nude photos of her and engaged in sexual conduct with her in July and August of that year, the prosecutor's office said.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said further investigation uncovered evidence consistent with the child's accusations as well as a firearm.

Nalls previously served 17 years in prison from 1989 to 2006 after he was convicted of rape in an unrelated case, the prosecutor's office said.

He is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.