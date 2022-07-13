Dayton man gets over two dozen new charges in child sex case

Jul. 13—A Dayton man accused of sexually assaulting a girl and taking nude photos of her in 2018 was indicted Tuesday on more than two dozen new charges.

Larry Nalls, 66, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 27 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

He previously was indicted in 2020 on 18 counts of the same charge and one count each of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, gross sexual imposition, having weapons under disability and misdemeanor sexual imposition.

The new indictment brings the total number of charges to 50 against Nalls.

The new charges involve the same accuser, who is now 17, and were based on images found during an examination of his cellphone, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

In November 2018, the girl, who was 13 at the time, told authorities Nalls had taken numerous nude photos of her and engaged in sexual conduct with her in July and August of that year, the prosecutor's office said.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said further investigation uncovered evidence consistent with the child's accusations as well as a firearm.

Nalls served 17 years in prison from 1989 to 2006 after he was convicted of rape in an unrelated case, the prosecutor's office said.

He remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.