Dayton man indicted on 100 counts related to possessing, purchasing child pornography

A Dayton man was indicted Friday on 100 charges related to having and purchasing child pornography.

Gerald Brecheen, Jr., 26, was indicted by a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court grand jury on 50 counts of pandering obscenity involving minor and 50 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, court records showed.

Charges were brought up against Brecheen after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Department of Homeland Security that he purchased child pornography on the dark web, a spokesperson for the county’s prosecutor’s office said.

Brecheen is scheduled to be arraigned on May 1. He is currently not in custody.