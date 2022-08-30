Dayton man indicted, accused in sexual assault of woman with autism

Aug. 29—A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of sexually assaulting a woman with autism.

John Walter Morgan, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of rape and one count of abduction.

Dayton police were called Aug. 12 to a report of a sex offense involving a 19-year-old woman with autism that she said happened in the 20 block of Alberta Street.

The woman said she ran away from a group home and was walking to the hospital when she was flagged down in the 400 block of Warren Street by a man later identified as Morgan. "Mr. Morgan said to (the woman), 'come on, live with me,'" and she went with him to his home, according to the affidavit.

Morgan is held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.