Dayton man indicted accused of sexually touching girl, making video

Feb. 1—A Dayton man indicted Thursday is accused of sexually touching a girl and recording it on his cellphone.

Jonas Lee Brock Sr., 41, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13.

A woman reported to police Jan. 15 that she reportedly found a video recorded Dec. 31 on Brock's cellphone that showed a man's hand inappropriately touching a girl, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Brock remains held on $25,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.