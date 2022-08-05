Dayton man indicted, accused of stabbing man multiple times

Aug. 5—A 27-year-old Dayton man indicted Thursday is accused of stabbing another man multiple times last week in Dayton.

Joshua Lee Belosic is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. July 27 to the 300 block of East Fairview Avenue after a caller reported seeing someone walking around with a knife, quickly followed by a report that someone had been stabbed, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Belosic, with one claiming he was threatening to kill people, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A video reportedly appeared to show Belosic stabbing the victim multiple times while others tried to stop him, documents stated.

Medics took the victim to Miami Valley Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries as a result of his injuries, the affidavit read.

Belosic is held on a $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.