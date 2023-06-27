Dayton man indicted for allegedly shooting another several times following argument

A Dayton man was indicted Monday and accused of shooting another multiple times following an argument.

Christopher James Traufler was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, both with three-year firearm specifications, and one count of having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction.

The indictment came after Dayton Police responded to a shooting on June 14 at around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Pursell Avenue, court records showed.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness to the indictment told responding officers that she heard Traufler arguing with the victim prior to hearing several gunshots fire inside the residence.

The witness reportedly confronted the shooting suspect, but he eventually fled the scene.

Authorities arrested Traufler the next day in Vandalia.

He was taken to Montgomery County Jail and booked for the shooting.

The victim’s condition was unknown at the time of reporting.

The shooting suspect’s bond was set at $100,000.

He currently still resides inside Montgomery County Jail.