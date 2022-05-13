Dayton man indicted on charges connected to shooting at Dayton apartment

A Dayton man is facing charges in relation to a shooting at an apartment on Catalpa Drive last month.

Andre Harrington, 52, was indicted Thursday on two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to court records.

Police responded to the apartment in the 2000 block of Catalpa on April 2 after being told there was a shooting there around 10:45 p.m.

Dayton officers got to the apartment and a man was yelling from a window saying a man was shot in the hallway of the apartment.

At the apartment, police heard noises and then saw Harrington running from the apartment.

“They stopped him and found that he had just discarded a .22 rifle,” court records show.

The victim was able to tell police he was shot in the upper right torso, but refused to tell investigators who shot him.

Another man ended up identifying Harrington as the suspected shooter.

“Harrington admitted to possessing the firearm, but denied shooting (the victim),” court records read.

Harrington is not in custody, according to jail records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 26, according to court records.



