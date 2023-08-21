Dayton man indicted on charges in connection to deadly shooting

A Dayton man accused of shooting and killing another man earlier this month has been indicted, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

Michael Krieger, Sr., 62, was indicted Monday on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, one count of felonious assault with serious physical hard, and three counts of having weapons while under disability.

>> Previous Coverage: Coroner IDs victim of weekend shooting; Dayton man accused of pulling trigger facing charges

On August 12, Dayton police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Leo Street on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located 43-year-old Donovan Sampson.

Sampson was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Krieger is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $1,000,000 bond.