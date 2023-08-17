Dayton man indicted on charges for deadly shooting

A Dayton man is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in the city last week.

Ja’shawn Jones, 18, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on murder, reckless homicide, felonious assault, and weapons charges, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office.

Jones is accused of shooting and killing Gregory Dillon, 31, on S. Monmouth Street on Aug. 10.

Police were called out to the first block of S. Monmouth Street around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on reports of a shooting.

Dillon had been previously chased by an unsecured dog in the block. On Thursday, he and the dog’s owner got into an argument, according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“During the argument, Jones exited the resident and produced two handguns. A physical altercation occurred between Dillon and Jones, which resulted in Jones firing one of the handguns several times and striking Dillon,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

It wasn’t stated if Jones was the dog’s owner.

After being taken into custody, police said Jones admitted to shooting Dillon after the fight and being pepper sprayed, court records state.

Jones is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond and will appear in court next on Aug. 22.