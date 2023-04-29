Dayton man indicted on child pornography charges

A Dayton man was indicted Friday on multiple child pornography charges.

Scott Rairden, 51, was indicted on 20 counts of pandering sexual material involving a minor, according to court documents.

Rairden was arrested after Oakwood Police Department got a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in regard to child pornography on Twitter, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He is accused of downloading and trading child pornography images.

He is not in custody and is set to be arraigned on May 11.











