Dayton man indicted in Clark County for allegedly assaulting officer at Boost Mobile store

Jan. 1—A Dayton man suspected in several area robberies was indicted on charges of felonious assault and other counts following an altercation with a police officer in an area Boost Mobile store.

Tam Brown, 27, was indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday on charges of assault and obstructing official business in addition to the felonious assault charge.

Brown pleaded not guilty to similar charges in the Clark County Municipal Court last month.

The Springfield Police Division was called to the Boost Mobile store in the 1000 block of East Main Street on Dec. 17 at about 6:30 p.m. on a report of a suspicious person inside the store. The caller told police that the man matched the description of someone who allegedly robbed other Boost Mobiles in the area.

An officer arrived on scene and attempted to detain the man — later identified as Brown — but the man pushed him away and ran toward the doors of the store. The officer grabbed Brown, who resisted. The two struggled as Brown continued to attempt to flee, according to an affidavit in the case.

Brown allegedly stomped on the officer's head and struck the officer's face. The store's manager locked the store's door from the outside, and Brown was detained, the affidavit said.

Other officers arrived on scene, and the vehicle Brown used to drive to the store was reported stolen from the Dayton area. Brown reportedly told police that he did not know the vehicle was reported as stolen, but he borrowed it from a friend.

Brown was booked on an active warrant out of Montgomery County, in addition to charges related to the Boost Mobile incident. He was taken to Clark County Jail, where he reportedly told officers that he consumed "a small amount of narcotics," the affidavit said. A medic was requested for Brown, who was transported to the hospital and then back to the jail after being discharged.

The officer who detained Brown was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and was diagnosed with a concussion.