Dayton man indicted in Darke County deadly shooting

Dec. 27—A Dayton man accused of shooting and killing a man in Darke County has been indicted by a grand jury.

Eric James Martin, 27, is facing murder, aggravated murder, burglary, aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability and two counts of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, according to court records.

Martin is accused of shooting 29-year-old Layton White, of Union City, Indian, twice in Gettysberg in Darke County.

Darke County Sheriff's deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. Dec. 17 to a house in the 100 block of West Main Street in Gettysburg on a shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

White was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness reportedly saw Martin force his way into the home and get into a fight with a woman who lived there.

"Layton White intervened to try and protect [the woman]," an affidavit read. "Martin went to his vehicle and returned with a handgun. He then shot L. White and even followed the victim further into the street and shot him again."

Martin fled the scene but was found shortly after in Troy, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to the Miami County Jail and was later transferred to Darke County.

Martin's bond was set at $150,000 on Dec. 20, according to court document. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 20.