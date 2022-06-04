Dayton man indicted in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff

Jun. 3—A man indicted Friday is accused of shooting and killing a man last month outside a Dayton apartment that prompted a SWAT standoff.

Johnny Lee Trigg Jr., 44, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of murder and felonious assault, both of which carry three-year firearm specifications; and two counts of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.

Dayton police responded around 6:40 a.m. May 18 to the 1700 block of West Stewart Street after a 911 caller reported a neighbor shot a man and then went inside an apartment, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Gunshot victim Myquan Taylor, 29, was taken by medics to Miami Valley Hospital. He died three days later, on May 21, of his injuries. He was shot in the lower back and also suffered a graze wound near his right hip, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Witnesses identified Trigg as the shooting suspect, and police believed he was inside an apartment following the shooting and deployed a SWAT team. However, after more than six hours it was determined that Trigg was not in the apartment.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Trigg on May 25 on Redwood Avenue in Dayton and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held on a $1 million bond.

Trigg was released from prison in September 2021 after serving nine months for a conviction for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

In June 2016, Trigg was sentenced to four years in prison for felonious assault and aggravated burglary, and in 2003, he was sentenced to nine months in prison after he was convicted of possession of cocaine, according to the prosecutor's office.