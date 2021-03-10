Dayton man indicted in deadly shooting outside Butler Twp. motel

Mar. 10—A grand jury indicted a Dayton man on murder charges in a shooting at Butler Twp. hotel last October.

Da'Jahnn Phillip Alexander, 20, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence in the death of 19-year-old Jermaine Lewis, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Alexander is currently being held in the Davies County Detention Facility after he was arrested Owensboro, Kentucky. He will be returned to Montgomery County and is scheduled to be arraigned March 23.

An arrest warrant was issued last month for Alexander after he was charged in the Oct. 9, 2020, deadly shooting outside the Red Roof Inn, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

An investigation determined that Alexander shot Lewis while in the back seat of a vehicle, according to the prosecutor's office.

Lewis was shot multiple times, with bullets hitting his torso and upper thigh area, according to court documents.

Witnesses were able to get a description of the vehicle and identify the occupants.

Police responded to the motel after multiple people called to report the shooting.

"This is the Red Roof Inn. I have shots fired and I believe I have an individual down," a motel worker told dispatchers. "I need an ambulance."

A woman who called 911 said a man was laying down in the parking lot, but couldn't tell if he was breathing.

"I just came outside and a dude just got shot like three times," she said. "Yes, I heard the shots. Pow pow pow."