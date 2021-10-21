Dayton man indicted in deadly shooting of woman

Oct. 21—A Dayton man accused of shooting and killing a woman experiencing homelessness last week was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.

Ricky Renado Hill, 44, of Dayton, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office. The murder and felonious assault charges include three-year and 54-month firearm specifications.

Dayton police responded to Caho Street on Oct. 11 on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Faith Guffey shot in the head, according to the prosecutor's office. She was transported to the hospital, where she died from injuries.

Hill was arrested the same day in first block of Watervliet Avenue, according to an incident report.

"On Monday evening, thanks to the dedicated work of officers and detectives, a suspect in the senseless killing of Faith Guffey was identified and located," Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall said last week. "The facts and evidence in this case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office for consideration of formal charges."

Hill had recently been released from prison in July after serving 28 years for an attempted murder conviction, according to the prosecutor's office. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.