Dayton man indicted in Moraine road rage shooting at another car

Nov. 6—A man accused of shooting a vehicle during a road rage incident last month in Moraine has been indicted.

J'Shawn Jerome Da'Mar Ware, 21, of Dayton is facing one count each of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

On Oct. 27, Ware reportedly shot a vehicle while driving a 2011 Nissan Sentra on state Route 741 near Northlawn Avenue.

Moraine police received a call from the driver of the second vehicle, a Hyundai Azera, reporting he was shot at. He was not injured in the shooting.

Officers noted a bullet entry hole in the car's headliner near the dome light, according to an incident report.

The man told officers he had issues getting off the and that another vehicle was brake checking him.

He also said the other driver yelled at him at a stop light before the shooting, according to the report.

Officers found Ware and a car matching the suspect vehicle's description at a Dryden Road gas station. There were two BB guns and a 9mm Taurus handgun, which was loaded and had a bullet in the chamber, in the car, according to the incident report.

Ware reportedly said during an interview he was upset the driver of the Hyundai wouldn't let him over on the highway and the Hyundai hit his car twice. He also claimed the other driver brake checked him.

When police asked Ware about the shooting, he said he was trying to scare the other driver, according to the incident report.

The other driver denied hitting Ware's car.