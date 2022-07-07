Dayton man indicted on multiple child rape charges

Jul. 7—A Dayton man is facing more than a dozen charges, including multiple counts of child rape.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted John T. Holt Jr., 42, on five counts of child rape, eight counts of gross sexual imposition and one count each of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and voyeurism, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office said the case is a delayed disclosure involving two women who are now in their 20s. The incidents took place between 2004 and 2013.

Both women were known to Holt.

He is scheduled to be arraigned next week. Holt is not in custody at this time.