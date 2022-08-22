Dayton man indicted for murder of 65-year-old woman

A Dayton man has been indicted for the for the murder of a 65-year-old woman.

Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, has been indicted for the murder of Glenda Annett Pope inside her Wentworth Avenue apartment on Friday, August 12, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

>> Previous Coverage: Dayton man accused of stabbing woman to death facing murder charges; Coroner ID’s victim

Dayton police were dispatched to the apartment on Wentworth Avenue after receiving a 911 call that someone was being stabbed and a woman was heard screaming, according to Heck.

Upon arrival, the apartment manager let the officers inside the building and as they were going toward the apartment in question, Lloyd came out of the apartment and quickly walked away from the officers, Heck said.

After a brief foot chase, Lloyd was stopped by the officers.

Inside the apartment, officers discovered the deceased body of Pope, who had been stabbed multiple times.

On Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Lloyd for:

Two counts of Murder

One count of Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon

One count of Felonious Assault causing Serious Physical Harm

Lloyd is currently in custody in the Montgomery County jail and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.