Dayton man indicted for murder after assault victim succumbs to injuries

Jul. 20—A Dayton man was indicted for murder Tuesday after a man he is accused of assaulting in late December died of his injuries.

Harvey Tyrone Bell Sr., 48, is scheduled to appear Thursday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on a murder charge in connection to the Jan. 19 death of 47-year-old Michael Goode of Dayton.

Goode's cause of death was blunt force trauma of the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger stated in a release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Bell previously was indicted for felonious assault after police said he punched Goode, which caused him to suffer irreversible brain damage.

Dayton police and medics responded Dec. 29, 2020, to Food City on Germantown Street, where they found Goode sitting in front of the store with his head slumped. An officer reported he was cold to the touch and didn't appear to be breathing. Paramedics began life-saving measures before he was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to court records.

"At the time of this warrant, Goode has not become responsive and has sustained brain damage," read an affidavit filed on New Year's Eve. "It is unknown if Goode will survive his injuries."

Police viewed video surveillance that showed a man, later identified as Bell, hit Goode with his fist while inside the store, according to court documents. Goode then fell to the ground outside the doorway. While officers were still at the scene, Bell returned and was recognized as the assailant in the video.

During an interview with police, Bell reportedly confessed to hitting Goode, according to court records.

Bell remains in the Montgomery County Jail.