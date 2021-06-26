Dayton man indicted on murder charge in woman's shooting death

Jun. 25—A 32-year-old man was indicted on murder charges in the deadly shooting of a Dayton woman earlier this month in Dayton.

Terrance Vonjur Butler of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for the June 15 shooting of 24-year-old Mizette Salena Printup, who died of her injuries five days later on June 20 at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, six counts of felonious assault, five counts of discharged of a firearm at or near a public roadway. Each charge carries a three-year firearm specification and 54-month firearm specification because he was convicted before of a firearm specification. He also was indicted for three counts of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence and drug convictions, records show.

Dayton police and medics were called around 11 p.m. to the 500 block of Notre Dame Avenue on a report of a shooting.

The investigation determined that Butler had an altercation with another man. He got into a vehicle with two passengers and was attempting to drive away. Two women, including Printup, were trying to catch up to the vehicle to get inside, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

"The defendant retrieved a firearm and fired numerous rounds at the vehicle and the surrounding area, striking the vehicle and the victim before fleeing," the release stated.

A woman told 911 dispatchers that she was inside her house when she heard gunfire, according to dispatch records.

"I walked outside and saw someone driving by and heard people yelling because someone got shot," she said.

The woman added that she couldn't see a shooting victim, but heard about three or four gunshots in quick succession.

Butler remains in Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his June 16 by Dayton police at a Harrison Twp. apartment complex, records show.