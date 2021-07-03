Dayton man indicted for murder in death of homeless man

Jul. 2—A 45-year-old Dayton man was indicted Friday for murder in the June death of a homeless man in Dayton.

Donnie Donelle Tunstall is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence. Each charge carries a three-year firearm specification. He also is charged with carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business.

Tunstall is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Daniel Burch on June 22 in the area of the BP gas station at 500 Salem Ave.

Police responded there around 5:15 p.m. after reports that Tunstall accosted Burch with a handgun. One caller said a man exited a blue pickup truck and went over to another man in the parking lot of the BP gas station and said "let's go," according to dispatch records.

"The citizens relayed that the armed individual took the unarmed person he was confronting into the alley east of Lexington Avenue and that several shots were heard," Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said following the shooting. "Dayton police officers responded quickly to the scene and were able to locate an adult male suspect who ran from officers, dropping a handgun as he fled."

After a brief foot chase, officers took Tunstall into custody, according to reports.

Burch, described as a homeless man by the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a vacant property, Hall said. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of injuries about two hours later.

Multiple people called 911 regarding the shooting and reported hearing as many as 10 to 12 rounds fired.

Tunstall is held under a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.