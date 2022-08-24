Dayton man indicted for murder in stabbing of Springboro man

Aug. 23—A Dayton man indicted Tuesday for murder is accused of killing a Springboro man who had been visiting the suspect's mother.

Eric William Bridges, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of murder and felonious assault.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Samuel G. Osborne by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 14 to a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue after they received multiple calls.

"I need an ambulance here and a cop," said a woman who called 911 before hanging up.

Another caller said there was a fight outside on the porch and that it appeared someone was hurt, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Records.

"There was some sort of disagreement between the two at the residence there when the suspect had a knife during the fight and the victim was stabbed in the chest one time," Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

Osborne was stabbed during an argument that happened at the house where Bridges lives with his mother and grandmother while Osborne was visiting Bridges' mother, Johns said.

"Bridges stabbed Osborne one time in the upper right chest with a 6-inch blade," according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. "This stab wound resulted in the death of Osborne."

Bridges is held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.