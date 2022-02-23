Dayton man indicted on nearly 20 child porn charges

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio

Feb. 23—A Dayton man was indicted Tuesday on nearly 20 felony child pornography-related charges.

Brett Andrew King, 27, was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment March 8 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor (create, reproduce, publish) and 12 counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The case was filed Dec. 29, court records show.

King is not in custody.

