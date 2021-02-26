Dayton man indicted in OVI crash that seriously injured Trotwood woman
Feb. 26—A 44-year-old Dayton man was indicted in connection to an alcohol-related crash last summer that seriously injured a Trotwood woman.
Chardon Lewis Brown, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on aggravated vehicular assault and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to his indictment.
Lewis was headed north around 11 p.m. Aug. 16, 2020, on North Gettysburg Avenue when he tried to turn left onto Eichelberger Avenue in Dayton, according to a traffic crash report.
As he turned, the tan 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving collided with a gray 2008 Saturn Aura headed south. The impact forced the Saturn to strike a vacant building at 2281 N. Gettysburg Ave. that formerly housed A Classy Affair hair and nail studio.
A 24-year-old woman, who was the only person in the Saturn, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Brown also was injured and was taken to Grandview Medical Center for treatment, the report stated.
Brown was convicted of a misdemeanor OVI charge in March 2016 in Dayton Municipal Court, records show. He is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Jan. 27 arrest by Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies on unrelated charges.