Dayton man indicted on rape, kidnapping charges

A Dayton man has been indicted on multiple charges after an investigation by the Riverside Police Department.

Ronnie Lee Tyler, 42, has been indicted on three counts of rape and one count of kidnapping, the department said.

Tyler is a registered sex offender in Ohio as he was previously convicted in 2001 for raping a juvenile girl in Kentucky, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s sex offender registry.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Adam Todd of the Riverside Police Department at (937)233-1801 or atodd@riversideoh.gov.



