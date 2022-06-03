Dayton man indicted on several charges connected to shooting death

A Dayton man is facing six charges in connection to the death of a man during a shooting that resulted in an hours-long standoff at a Dayton apartment building last month.

Johnny Trigg, 44, was indicted by Friday by a grand jury on two counts of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

Trigg is accused of shooting and killing Myquan Taylor, 29, of Dayton, on May 18.

>> USPS: Cleveland, Dayton among top cities for dog attacks on postal workers in 2021

Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of West Stewart Street on the morning of May 18 after receiving reports of a shooting.

News Center 7 previously reported that during the police investigation, homicide detectives acquired leads that led officers to an apartment on West Stewart Street where the suspected shooter was believed to be inside.

Officers attempted to make contact with people inside the unit, but didn’t receive a response and later called for Dayton SWAT and the department’s Hostage Negotiation Team.

After more than six hours, it was determined that Trigg was not in the apartment. He was later arrested on May 25 on Redwood Avenue.

>> Ohio House passes bill that would ban transgender female athletes from playing female-only sports

Police previously told News Center 7 that it was believed that Trigg and Taylor had been involved in an argument weeks prior to the shooting.

Trigg was most recently released from prison in September 2021 after serving nine months for convictions of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office.

He is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail and has a bond set at $1 million. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 7 at 8:30 a.m.