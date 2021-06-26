Dayton man indicted on sex charges involving teen girl

Jun. 26—A 31-year-old Dayton man was indicted Friday in a sexual assault case involving a teenage girl.

Matthew Edward Connelly is scheduled to be arraigned July 8 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

A woman on May 14 reported to Dayton police that her daughter was sexually assaulted by a man known to the family.

The girl told police that inappropriate touching started around January 2018 and that Connelly "started to get more handsy once she turned 14 or 15 years old," according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Connelly allegedly admitted sexual activity with the teen through a message to her on the social media application Snapchat, the court document stated.

Connelly is not in custody and has been issued a summons to appear for his arraignment.