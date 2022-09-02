Dayton man indicted in sexual assault, shooting

Sep. 2—A Dayton man indicted Thursday is accused of shooting a woman in the leg while pistol-whipping her before forcing the woman into a vehicle and sexually assaulting her.

Melvin Anthony Brown, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on nearly a dozen felony charges. A county grand jury indicted him on four counts of rape; two counts of kidnapping; two counts of felonious assault; two counts of having weapons under disability for prior drug and crime of violence convictions; and one count of tampering with evidence.

Dayton police were called June 11 to the 600 block of Neal Avenue, where they found a woman sitting on the front steps of a house with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman told officers she was walking home on South Smithville Road early that day when a man came up behind her.

"He made a vulgar statement and put a gun to her head," according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. "He struck her several times with the gun and in doing so the firearm discharged striking [the woman] in the leg, breaking her femur."

Brown reportedly forced the woman into a vehicle and then drove away. The woman attempted to pull at the steering wheel while the vehicle was moving, but Brown hit her multiple times and knocked her unconscious, according to the affidavit.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and for a sexual assault examination, the document stated.

The rape, kidnapping and felonious assault charges against Brown each carry three-year and repeat violent offender specifications that would add time at sentencing, if he is convicted.

Brown is held on $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.