Dayton man indicted in 'stranger' rape of 17-year-old girl

Jun. 10—A Dayton man was indicted Wednesday in the rape earlier this month of a 17-year-old girl authorities said he did not know.

Elyas Farhid Ahad, 45, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape, attempted rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

The sexual assault was reported to have happened June 1 on North Broadway Street in Dayton.

"There is one 17-year-old female victim, who was a stranger to the defendant," said Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Dayton police began an investigation after the teen reported it, he said.