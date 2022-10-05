Dayton man indicted, wanted on child porn charges

A Dayton man is wanted on child pornography charges.

Ashton Howard, 20, was indicted by a grand jury in Montgomery County Tuesday on 16 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Howard’s case was investigated by the Dayton Police Department (DPD).

DPD began their investigation after being alerted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Howard was uploading child pornography, according to a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

Howard is currently scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 18, according to court records.



