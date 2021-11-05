Dayton man indicted for wife's murder; arrest warrant issued

Nov. 4—A Dayton man was indicted Thursday for murder in the April 2019 shooting death of his wife.

Task Tresonard Moreland Jr., 37, is accused of killing Tiffany Yvette Moreland, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Dayton police were called April 14, 2019, to an apartment in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Tiffany Moreland had been shot in the chest inside the apartment during an argument. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun at the apartment, the release stated.

A nationwide arrest warrant was issued Thursday following the indictment for Moreland, who is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 18 for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications.

