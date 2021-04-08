Dayton man indicted; woman's dog thwarts sexual assault, records show

Apr. 7—A Dayton man was indicted Wednesday in an attempted rape that was thwarted by a woman's dog, according to court documents.

Raymond Claude Summers, 53, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of kidnaping and one count each of attempted rape, aggravated burglary and a misdemeanor assault charge.

A woman told Dayton police that on March 25 she was in her locked bedroom when Summers broke down the door and pinned her down on the bed while choking her in an apparent attempt to sexually assault her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The woman said with the help of her dog trying to attack Summers that eventually she was able to push him off her and fight back. She finally was able to kick Summers in the chest and force him out of the bedroom before barricading the door shut with her body weight, the affidavit stated.

Summers then went out the front door of the residence, where Dayton police saw him slam the door, the document stated.

Summers has been in the Montgomery County Jail since his March 25 arrest.