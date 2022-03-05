Dayton man jailed after 3-county pursuit in stolen car, troopers say

Mar. 4—A Dayton man is jailed after a three-county pursuit Wednesday night in a stolen car.

Richard M. Ware Jr., 27, was booked Friday into the Wood County Jail on charges of failure to comply and receiving stolen property filed Thursday in Bowling Green Municipal Court. His arraignment is set for Monday.

Ware was arrested late Wednesday night by the Ohio State Highway Patrol near Lima. The chase began shortly before 9 p.m. near Bowling Green in Wood County after a trooper ran the license plate of the vehicle he was driving and found it was stolen out of Michigan, the Lima News reported.

Ware continued south on Interstate 75, with speeds that topped 130 mph at times as the pursuit traveled through Wood, Hancock and Allen counties. He got off the highway on state Route 81 in Allen County and drove into the parking lot of the Procter & Gamble plant east of Lima, where he got out and ran, a patrol spokesman told the newspaper.

After a P&G security guard contacted law enforcement, troopers, Allen County Sheriff's deputies. Lima police and the patrol's aviation unit responded to search the area. Ware was found in a weeded area near the P&G production facility, and a K-9 team helped take him into custody around 10:30 p.m. after he refused to surrender, according to the Lima News.

He was booked into the Allen County Jail before he was transferred to authorities in Wood County.