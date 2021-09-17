Dayton man jailed, accused of slamming 7-year-old boy to floor, breaking arm

Sep. 17—A Dayton man is accused of breaking a 7-year-old boy's arm after slamming him to the floor while he was caring for the boy whose mother was hospitalized.

Steven Alan Jackson II is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court for a felony child endangering charge, which was filed Wednesday against him.

Dayton police were called Aug. 26 to Dayton Children's Hospital on a child endangering complaint after the child was assaulted on Aug. 24, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

"Mr. Jackson struck (the child) in the face with such force he fell to the floor and then picked up and slammed back to the ground. The amount of force used to slam (the child) caused him to break his left arm and left tooth," the affidavit stated.

The boy's arm injury required surgery, according to the affidavit.

Jackson was caring for the boy while his mother was hospitalized, police said.

Jackson was booked Thursday afternoon into the Montgomery County Jail.